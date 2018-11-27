Bandon’s basketball teams opened the season Wednesday at Days Creek, starting a busy preseason.
The Tigers host Glide on Friday, the first of three straight home games, also including St. Mary’s on Saturday and Pacific on Tuesday.
The preseason schedule also includes the annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational Dec. 20-21 and the Oakland Tournament Dec. 28-29.
Bandon opens Sunset Conference play Jan. 3 against Reedsport.
Bandon Basketball Schedule
Nov. 28 @ Days Creek
Nov. 30 Glide
Dec. 1 St. Mary’s
Dec. 4 Pacific
Dec. 7 @ Douglas (boys only)
Dec. 7 @ South Umpqua (girls only)
Dec. 11 @ Brookings-Harbor
Dec. 14 Riddle
Dec. 20-21 Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational
Dec. 28-29 Oakland Tournament
*Jan. 3 Reedsport
*Jan. 5 @ Myrtle Point
*Jan. 10 Toledo
*Jan. 15 Gold Beach
*Jan. 18 @ Waldport
*Jan. 22 Coquille
*Jan. 25 @ Toledo
*Jan. 29 @ Reedsport
*Feb. 1 Myrtle Point
Feb. 5 North Bend
*Feb. 8 Waldport
*Feb. 12 @ Coquille
*Feb. 14 @ Gold Beach
*Denotes Sunset Conference games