Bandon’s basketball teams opened the season Wednesday at Days Creek, starting a busy preseason.

The Tigers host Glide on Friday, the first of three straight home games, also including St. Mary’s on Saturday and Pacific on Tuesday.

The preseason schedule also includes the annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational Dec. 20-21 and the Oakland Tournament Dec. 28-29.

Bandon opens Sunset Conference play Jan. 3 against Reedsport.

Bandon Basketball Schedule

Nov. 28 @ Days Creek

Nov. 30 Glide

Dec. 1 St. Mary’s

Dec. 4 Pacific

Dec. 7 @ Douglas (boys only)

Dec. 7 @ South Umpqua (girls only)

Dec. 11 @ Brookings-Harbor

Dec. 14 Riddle

Dec. 20-21 Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational

Dec. 28-29 Oakland Tournament

*Jan. 3 Reedsport

*Jan. 5 @ Myrtle Point

*Jan. 10 Toledo

*Jan. 15 Gold Beach

*Jan. 18 @ Waldport

*Jan. 22 Coquille

*Jan. 25 @ Toledo

*Jan. 29 @ Reedsport

*Feb. 1 Myrtle Point

Feb. 5 North Bend

*Feb. 8 Waldport

*Feb. 12 @ Coquille

*Feb. 14 @ Gold Beach

*Denotes Sunset Conference games

