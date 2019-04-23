Bandon’s boys golf team picked up another win this week, when the Tigers topped the field in the Ken Robinson Memorial at Tokatee Golf Club.
The Tigers had all four of their scoring golfers in the top seven at the scenic course near McKenzie Bridge.
La Pine’s Tommy Rohde won the tournament with a score of 74. Alexander Schulz shot a 77 to lead the Tigers for second place and Jackson Kennon was third with a 78. Coquille’s Carter Borror was fourth with an 80, but Bandons’ Isaac Cutler was fifth with an 85 and Matt Yarbor seventh with an 89.
The team score of 329 gave the Tigers a 32-stroke win over La Pine in the eight-team tournament and continued momentum as Bandon prepares for the upcoming district tournament. That’s when Bandon will try to earn a trip back to the state tournament, where the Tigers are defending Class 3A-2A-1A champions.
The district tournament is the team’s next event, May 1-2 at Centennial Golf Course in Medford.
Bandon’s girls competed Monday in the Marshfield Invitational at Florence Golf Links (formerly Sandpines).
Amelia Russell shot a 113 and Becky Yu a 116 in the tournament.
The girls were at Centennial on Wednesday (results were not available by press time) and have their final regular-season tournament at Salmon Run in Brookings on Monday before the district tournament at Rogue Valley Country Club on May 6-7.