Bandon’s golf teams opened the season Monday by sweeping the titles at the Bandon Crossings Invitational.
Jackson Kennon shot a solid round of 77 to take medalist honors for the boys, finishing one stroke in front of teammate Alexander Schulz. They helped the Tigers finish with a team score of 354, which was 11 shots better than Brookings-Harbor.
Bandon’s third and fourth golfers were newcomers from other sports. Matt Yarbor, who has played baseball in the past, shot a 98. Isaac Cutler, who has been on the track team, shot a 101. Luke Brown had a 105 and Nick Turner a 111. Zach Lester shot a 57 for nine holes and Anthony Hennick had a 63.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Bandon’s Amelia Russell shot a 114 to share medalist honors with a golfer from Oakridge.
Ashley Strain and Becky Yu both had a 125 for the Tigers and Madisan McCabe shot a 136.
They combined to give the Tigers a team score of 500, which was eight shots better than Oakridge.