Going into the basketball season, Bandon coach Jordan Sammons knew he had four returning starters from the squad that finished fifth at last year’s Class 2A girls state tournament.
He couldn’t have foreseen that all four would miss multiple games due to illness or injury this year.
Through it all, the Tigers have persevered, winning the south division in the new Valley Coast Conference to clinch a spot in this year’s playoffs.
“The team slogan this year has been ‘find a way,’” Sammons said Friday night, after the Tigers concluded the regular season with a 41-29 win over visiting Monroe. “We’ve been hit with a ton of adversity.”
And the Tigers have managed to go 21-4 through all that adversity, with wins over top-10 teams Gervais and Monroe along the way and the only league losses to Central Linn and Oakridge, the latter without the squad’s two best scorers.
“I’m super proud of this group,” Sammons said.
Bandon won 11 of its last 12 league games and has a bye directly into the league tournament at Sutherlin on Friday and Saturday and is guaranteed a spot in the state playoffs. The Tigers also have a good chance of hosting their playoff game, given their spot in the power rankings.
“We think when we all play together, no matter who we have on the court, we have just as good a shot as anybody of being successful,” Sammons said.
The Tigers overcame a slow start to beat the Dragons, who finished second in the league’s northern division and could face the Tigers again Friday if they win their home game in the league playoffs Wednesday (they will play the winner between East Linn Christian and host Waldport).
Olivia Thompson, who missed the Oakridge loss, scored 15 points to lead the way against Monroe. Makiah Vierck and Abby Weston had seven points each and Makenna Vierck six.
As important as the various offensive contributions was the defense, which limited the Dragons to just 13 points in the second half.
Bandon had already secured the top spot in the south division before Friday’s win, but the victory was big for the power rankings. The Tigers finished the week sixth and Monroe eighth in Class 2A. If Bandon is still in a similar spot after the district tournament, the Tigers will have a good chance to be home for the game that will decide whether they get to the state tourney in Pendleton.
“Tonight was a big step toward getting a home game in the playoffs,” Sammons said.
The Tigers will continue to work hard this week with their improving group. The only players with extensive experience heading into the season were the Vierck sisters, Thompson, injured Katelyn Senn and Lizzy Stice, who was one of the first players off the bench last year.
“For (having a bunch of) girls stepping into new roles, we’re 21-4,” Sammons said. “We are just coming to practice and getting better every day.”
