Bandon monroe Bandon's Olivia Thompson tries to get through four Monroe defenders Friday.JPG

Bandon’s Olivia Thompson tries to get through four Monroe defenders Friday during a 41-29 win in the regular season finale.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Going into the basketball season, Bandon coach Jordan Sammons knew he had four returning starters from the squad that finished fifth at last year’s Class 2A girls state tournament.

He couldn’t have foreseen that all four would miss multiple games due to illness or injury this year.

Banon monroe Bandon's Lizzy Stice drives around Monroe's Daniela Cisneros on Friday night.JPG

Banon monroe Bandon's Lizzy Stice drives around Monroe's Daniela Cisneros on Friday night.


