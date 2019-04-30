Bandon’s girls won the annual Bandon Small Schools Invitational on Tuesday, beating nine other teams.
Holly Hutton won the 400 in 1 minute, 5.88 seconds, and also took the 1,500 (5:06) for the Tigers. Shannon Smith won the 800 (2:39.74) and Hannah Blackard took the 100 (14.83 seconds). Aunika Miller tied for first in the high jump (4-4) and was third in the 800 (2:41.68).
Bandon also had the only team in the 4x400 relay.
Other top-three finishers for Bandon’s girls were Kennedy Turner, who was second in both the javelin (99-2) and 300 hurdles (54.29); Blackard, who was third in the 200 (31.35); and Hannah Wayne, who was third in the 1,500 (6:26).
Bandon’s boys finished second to Brookings-Harbor.
Hunter Angove cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault and Nathan Vineyard took the 1,500 (4:48.44).
Second-place finishers for the Tigers were Jared Duval in the 3,000 (10:07), Will Freitag in the 400 (56.46), Jack Davis in the 200 (25.46) and Mike Wagner in the discus (101-0). The Tigers also were second in the 4x400 relay. Trevor Angove was third in the triple jump (38-2).
The Tigers compete in the Wally Ciochetti Invitational at Cottage Grove on Friday, their final tuneup before the district meet at Grants Pass High School next weekend.
Hutton and Smith competed in the Centennial Invitational on Saturday.
Hutton ran a personal best time of 11:16.03 to place 30th in the 3,000, moving her up to No. 2 on the Class 2A list for this spring, and Smith ran a personal best 2:38.37 to place 36th in the 800.