The growth of Bandon’s girls basketball program over the past two seasons was evident Saturday night when the Tigers left Oakland with an 8-1 record and the champion trophy from the Oakland Holiday Tournament.
In Jordan Sammons’ first year as head coach two seasons ago, the Tigers got their first win of the season in the consolation game of the same tournament after starting with nine straight losses.
“This is just a testament to the offseason and all the countless hours these girls have put in,” Sammons said. “Oakland is a solid team, so I’m super happy with the win and pumped for the girls.”
Bandon’s girls also won the junior varsity tournament at Oakland, showcasing the depth of the program this year.
The varsity team opened the tournament with a 38-29 win over Glide, limiting the Wildcats to five points or fewer in three of the four quarters.
Traylyn Arana scored 26 of Bandon’s 39 points, carrying the load for the team. Ashley Strain and Sterling Williams each had five points and Kennedy Turner scored four.
In the championship game, the Tigers overcame a scoring drought that lasted much of the second half to beat the host Oakers 35-32.
“With about 1:50 left in the game we were down six, but the girls battled back and found a way to pull it out,” Sammons said. “They were relentless in playing hard and never gave up on themselves or each other. It was awesome to see.”
Aranna had 18 points, Strain eight, Kennedy six and Naomi Martin two.
The Tigers are home for their annual tournament this weekend, but first host Siletz Valley on Thursday. On Friday, they meet Alsea at 6 p.m. and on Saturday will play either East Linn Christian or Siuslaw in the tournament’s Black Bracket.
The Gold bracket include Oakridge, Myrtle Point, Mapleton and Bonanza.
Bandon’s boys also reached the championship game at Oakland, but weren’t able to beat the Oakers, falling behind early and losing 47-36.
“We got in a hole early and couldn’t dig out of it,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “Every time we did something good, we turned the ball over.
Braydon Freitag had 21 points in the loss. Cooper Lang scored seven, Coby Smith five, Trevor Angove two and Will Freitag one.
The coach said his team’s effort was good, both in the championship game and in the first game, when the Tigers outlasted Glide 40-36 in overtime.
In that game, Bandon found a way to win without a big night from Freitag, who had just four points.
Angove had 13 points, Smith 12, Lang six and Sean White five.
The loss dropped Bandon’s record to 5-3
“We have a lot of things to work on before league play to become a better team,” Quattrocchi said.
The Tigers visit Days Creek on Thursday before opening against Alsea at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
Like the girls, they will face East Linn Christian or Siuslaw on Saturday.
The Gold bracket includes Myrtle Point, Mapleton, Bonanza and Marshfield’s JV team.
The Tigers open the Sunset Conference season at home next Tuesday against Waldport and then play all their league road games in succession, not playing at home again until a nonleague game with Creswell on Jan. 31, the first of six straight home games to finish the regular season.