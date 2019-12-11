BANDON — Shooters, most certainly, shoot. And there is no doubt that Bandon’s Traylyn Arana is a shooter.
“I shot a lot,” Arana said on Tuesday night after going 9-for-26 from the field for 21 points in Bandon’s 52-32 win over Douglas (0-4).
“That’s just the way I always play. But I missed way more shots than I’ve ever done, but I said you know what, it’s okay. I’m going to stay positive and get at it and keep shooting and hope for the best.”
With Arana leading the offense, the Tigers won their home opener to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“It was tough. (Douglas) is a good team. They are physical, they’re big, they’re fast, strong, they’re a solid basketball team. Definitely happy, that was a good win,” said Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons.
After an early offensive stalemate, Bandon’s Kennedy Turner helped jump start the scoring in the first quarter with six of Bandon’s first eight points as the Tigers led 12-5 after one quarter of play. Turner finished the game with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“Kennedy really put a bunch of time in just being able to finish post moves, finish inside, playing defense. She’s 5-foot-9 going against 5-foot-11s and she never backs down,” said Sammons. “It’s just that mentality of be relentless, be aggressive, just keep attacking and put in the work.”
As Turner was a threat in the paint, it was Arana’s turn to find some offense as she took the pregame message to heart.
“One of our goals that we talked about for tonight was attack, attack, attack,” said Sammons. “She plays really hard. She is a great kid and ... she wants to go, go, go. She’s not afraid to attack it.”
Behind a Bandon 11-2 run to finish the second quarter, the Tigers went to the half up 26-11. The startling halftime box score showed Arana outscoring the Douglas team 12-11 as she was 5-of-16 from the field with the Trojans at 4-of-16.
But what was more shocking to Sammons was that Bandon held Douglas, a team that averaged 47 points through its first three games of the season, to 11 points at the break.
“Our game plan (was) to pressure them and really get out there and try to make them uncomfortable,” said Sammons. “Just play hard. Just play hard in what we do, in whatever defense we’re in. Just really buy into it, play hard, trust your teammates.”
Douglas had 37 turnovers in the game. Not immune to the turnover bug, Bandon had 26.
Bandon controlled the second half as Douglas never got within 13 points. Ashley Strain had eight points for the Tigers while Naomi Martin had three. Carlee Freitag, Shannon Smith and Sterling Williams all finished with 2 points.
Douglas guard Jazmin Lund had 10 points while Milaneta Snuka Polamalu had seven.
The Tigers are back in action on Thursday on the road at Glide before returning home on Friday for Brookings-Harbor.