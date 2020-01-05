BANDON — The wins just keep on coming for the Bandon girls.
In addition to improving to 11-1 on the season — Bandon finished with 10 combined wins over the past two seasons — Saturday’s 51-24 win over Siuslaw came with a first-place trophy as the Tigers claimed the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational title.
“Besides the third quarter, we played a great basketball game,” said Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons, highlighting the low point of the game when the Tigers were outscored 5-4 in the third period of play. “I was really proud of them. I thought they worked hard tonight.”
It didn’t matter that shots weren’t falling to start the game — Bandon was five-of-18 from the field in the first quarter — the Tigers were in control as they went up 8-2 early. Helping the offense from the tip was Sterling Williams who had 10 first-half points.
“It’s huge for us when we can get Sterling going,” said Sammons. “The first couple games she struggled to find a rhythm and then here tonight Sterling lit it up. She’s kind of starting to get more comfortable.”
Williams finished an extremely efficient six-of-seven from the field for 16 points.
“Our energy was so pumped up it made me super relaxed. I don’t know, I just had a bigger role today and I thought I’m going to score and these people aren’t going to walk all over me,” said Williams.
Up 13-5 after one quarter, Bandon continued to build the lead in the second quarter. The Vikings cut their deficit to as few as six points before Traylyn Arana helped orchestrate an 11-2 run for the Tigers. Arana was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points to go with eight steals.
Also scoring in double figures for Bandon was Ashley Strain, who added 10 points.
With a 32-13 halftime lead, the Tigers went cold at the start of the third quarter. Missing its first nine shots of the quarter, Bandon’s first basket came at the 1:11 mark of the quarter.
“We’ve got to find a way to play with that intensity for the full 32 minutes. Our third quarter we’ve struggled in the last four or five games and it’s to the point where I had to get on them a little bit tonight,” said Sammons.
“In our program it’s unacceptable to come out and just take five minutes off of playing basketball. They know that.”
Regardless of the scoring drought, Bandon’s defense continued to stifle the Vikings, who also had two field goals in the quarter. Three Siuslaw players scored in the game with 11 points from Mia Collins. Break Blankenship had nine points and Lindsey Long four.
Putting away the memory of the third quarter, Bandon scored seven points in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter on the way to an 11-2 run that saw the team with a renewed energy as the Tigers closed out the preseason schedule.
Now Bandon prepares for the league season, which begins on Tuesday at home against Waldport at 7 p.m. (boys play the early games of the doubleheaders for the first half of the league season).
“We have a lot of momentum heading into league, but we know this is where the rubber meets the road. This is where it gets tough. 11-1 is great but if you end up 11-13 then it’s not too hot,” said Sammons.