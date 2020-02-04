The long winning streak for the Bandon girls basketball team is finally getting notice around the state and, perhaps more important, in the rankings of the Oregon School Activities Association.
The Tigers beat visiting Reedsport 57-15 on Tuesday for their 17th straight win and 20th win overall this year.
The win improved Bandon to 8-0 in the Sunset Conference.
Coaches finally have started taking note and this week Bandon was up to No. 4 in the coaches poll, one spot in front of rival Coquille.
Bandon also has the best overall record. Central Linn is the only team with two losses after edging Coquille by two points on Saturday and Coquille and every other team, including top-ranked Kennedy and No. 2 Gervais, have at least three losses.
The Tigers entered the week at No. 6 in the OSAA power rankings for Class 2A. The rankings become important at the end of the season for determining playoff opponents and who gets home games among the teams that are not league champions.
Bandon is in position to win the Sunset Conference, but likely will need to beat Coquille in the season finale on Monday, Feb. 17. If the Red Devils win the rematch and the teams end up tied, they will have a tiebreaker game to determine which team gets the top seed to the playoffs and a guaranteed home game for a spot in the state tournament at Pendleton.
The power rankings are in part determined by strength of schedule, which is why Bandon and Coquille are not closer to the top.
The top three teams in the power rankings are the same as the top three in the coaches poll, Kennedy, Central Linn and Gervais (Central Linn is higher in the power rankings). Union and Portland Christian also are ahead of Bandon in the power rankings.
In addition to Tuesday’s win over Reedsport, Bandon beat Class 3A Creswell 48-29 in a nonleague game Friday, when the Tigers had their bye for the second round of league play.
In That game, Bandon held Creswell to just four points in the first period and six in the third.
Traylyn Arana scored 19 points in the win and Eduarda Reolon added 15. Kennedy Turner had eight and Carlee Freitag, Ashley Strain and Sterling Williams had two points each.
In Tuesday’s win over Reedsport, Bandon gave up nine points in the first period, which for the Brave is a lot this season. But Bandon’s defense stiffened and Reedsport had four points in the second, none in the third and two in the fourth.
“It was a slow first half, but we challenged them to lock in defensively at halftime and they did,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “I’m really proud of the way they came out defensively.”
Reolon had 19 points for the Tigers, while Arana had 11 and Strain 10.
The game against the last-place Brave gave Sammons a chance to play 15 different players. Williams scored six points, Turner five and Lizzie Gallagher, Kylie Lakey and Angie Morones two each.
Bandon now focuses on staying sharp before the rematch with Coquille.
The Tigers host Myrtle Point on Friday and Toledo and Gold Beach next Tuesday and Friday before the big showdown with the Red Devils.