Bandon’s girls lost both games in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational last week, hurt by the absence of a trio of players in a loss to South Umpqua and a struggling offense in a loss to Siuslaw in the consolation game.
Ashley Strain will be out of the lineup for an indefinite time after having surgery and Kylie and Nikki Lakey missed the first game after missing practice during the week.
South Umpqua jumped on the Tigers early on the way to a 48-15 win in the first game of the tournament. Naomi Martin scored six points to lead the way in the loss.
Against Siuslaw, Bandon didn’t score more than four points in any quarter on the way to a 30-8 loss.
Bella Erenfeld scored four points.
In both games, the key element that hurt the Tigers was shooting.
“We moved the ball well,” coach Jordan Sammons said after the second loss. “We actually ran some offense and did some good things, but could not get the ball to come in. We had some decent looks. They just were not going in tonight.”
Bandon also was hurt in rebounding against the taller Vikings.
The good news is things should improve for Bandon as numerous younger players in the lineup get more time and as the squad gets used to its new rotation without Strain.
“We had a lot of younger people playing today,” Nikki Lakey said after the loss to Siuslaw. “Once they get more shots up, they’ll be able to help us when we’re not doing well.”
Bandon also will spend much of the rest of the season playing Class 2A foes in the Sunset Conference, where Coquille is unbeaten and Toledo looks strong, but the rest of the teams appear fairly even.
Five of the Tigers’ six losses have come against larger schools. They get a chance to avenge the other one when they face Glide to open the Oakland Tournament on Friday.
The all-tournament team for the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational included Martin for the Tigers, along with South Umpqua’s Kyla Pires, Siuslaw’s Alyssa Richards and Mackenzii Phillips and Amy Dickover from champion Douglas.
In the gold bracket, Bonanza beat Alsea for the title and Pacific topped Myrtle Point in the consolation game, the third meeting of the year between the Bobcats and Pirates.
Pacific’s Kaiya Gourneau and Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson were on the all-tournament team, along with Alsea’s Jessica Carlisle and Morgan Pitcock and Barbara Velik of Bonanza.