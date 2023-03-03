Bandon will have to fight through the consolation bracket for a trophy at the Class 2A girls state tournament after the Tigers fell to Stanfield 43-34 on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Pendleton High School.

The Tigers took a 17-15 halftime lead by shutting out Stanfield in the second quarter, but were outscored 28-17 in the second half.



