BANDON — Jordan Sammons has seen his team get better. In year one the Bandon girls basketball team won four games and in his second season as head coach the Tigers claimed six victories. Now underway in his third season with the program, Bandon’s 2-0 start has an air of optimism and excitement circulating throughout the team.
“The amount of offseason work they put in is unreal,” Sammons said as he praised five players on his team for putting up over 10,000 shots throughout the offseason. “They really just bought in. They’re great leaders, that’s why we have 30 girls out. They recruit the halls. They are like, 'Hey, you should come out for basketball, as long as you have a good attitude and good effort, we want you here.'”
This unofficial team slogan — Bandon basketball: good attitude and good effort — has caught on across the team. It starts with two of the team’s captains Ashley Strain and Naomi Martin, who are both on varsity for the fourth straight year. They are hoping that offseason work, early practices, late practices and extra time shooting will translate into wins this season.
For the Tigers, it all starts with that good attitude.
“We’ve built up this family culture that we’re a family, win or lose, we’re in this together. Like our bench is cheering us on and we play as a team. We aren’t arguing over hey we’ve got to get that pass we’re like hey, you’ve got it. Make the next shot,” said Strain.
And also the second half of the slogan, the effort.
“All we really expect is hard work out of everyone. There are 12 people at practice and we want every single one of them to work hard and everyone does it and it’s awesome,” said Martin.
While familiar faces to the program in Strain and Martin, in addition to junior Kennedy Turner, are all back in the starting lineup, the final two spots belong to a pair of newcomers. There is Sterling Williams, who came from Marshfield, and Traylyn Arana who most recently played for the Glendale boys varsity team (the school did not have enough players for the girls team).
The Tigers are excited about this group, but Sammons has his own expectations for what this season will look like.
“I mean, being as cliché as possible, our main goal is just to compete every day. Compete every day, get better every day,” he said. “Understand that we have a chance to do something special, but we’ve got to put the work in to get there. Every day we talk about getting 1 percent better. If you get 1 percent better every day you’re 365 percent better at the end of the year.”
This win-the-day mentality has so far been successful with a 75-22 victory over Riddle on Dec. 4 and a 52-32 win over Douglas on Tuesday night. Against Riddle the Tigers had three players in double-figures as Arana had 22, Strain 19 and Turner 14.
On Tuesday at home it was a steady stream of Arana and Turner as the duo had 21 and 14 points respectively to outscore the visiting Trojans.
And with two games under their belt, now it’s time for the rest of the season.
“Compete and win each day,” said Sammons. “Just keep striving to get as better as we can and good things will happen.”
The Tigers have 10 more non-league games over the course of the next month before the league season starts on Jan. 7. Next up for Bandon is a game at Glide on Thursday before returning home for Brookings-Harbor on Friday night.