Bandon’s girls hit the midway point of the Sunset Conference season looking forward to continuing their improvement in the final three weeks of the regular season.
The Tigers are 2-4 in league play after their 57-14 loss to Coquille on Tuesday.
Coach Jordan Sammons said he continues to be pleased with Bandon’s improvement and, especially, the commitment of the players.
“They want to keep getting better,” he said. “That’s what I like about this group.
“Because of their work ethic and attitude, I wouldn’t want to be coaching anywhere else in the world.”
The Tigers beat Gold Beach and Reedsport in the first half of the league season and the three losses aside from Coquille were all by 13 points or less.
“There’s opportunities to get a few more wins as we go into the second half of league,” Sammons said.
Coquille was a bad matchup for Bandon, though that’s been the case for everyone in the league against the Red Devils.
Bandon struggled to break Coquille’ press in the first quarter and the Red Devils used that for transition points. They scored nearly half their total for the game (28 points) in the first quarter and Bandon did a pretty good job slowing the Red Devils when Coquille had to run its half-court offense.
“Our half-court defense is what we want to staple ourselves on,” Sammons said. “We want to be a tough defensive team.”
Meanwhile, Bandon will try to keep improving on offense.
With Coquille’s size, the Tigers struggled to get much going Tuesday.
They were better last Friday in a 44-34 loss at Waldport, one of the teams Bandon hopes to beat in the second half of the league season.
Dedra Foster, a recent transfer into the program, had nine points against the Irish and Nikki Lakey and Ashley Strain added seven each.
Strain and Lakey led the Tigers against Coquille with four points each.
The second half of the league season begins with the Tigers’ longest road trip, to second-place Toledo. After that, things get easier, schedule-wise.
Bandon is at Reedsport and hosts Myrtle Point next week.
“I think the girls are excited going into the second half,” Sammons said.
The coach is excited, too.
“I’m proud of where they’re at,” he said. “They’re bought in. They’re dedicated.”