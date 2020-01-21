The stage is set for the first showdown between the Bandon and Coquille girls basketball teams.
Bandon won at Toledo and Gold Beach in the past week and now heads to Coquille on Friday with first place on the line in a battle of unbeaten league teams.
To get to the unbeaten matchup, both teams had to win at Toledo, which finished second to the Red Devils last year.
Bandon took care of business on Friday, beating the Boomers 48-29. The difference was the middle two periods, when the Tigers outscored Toledo a combined 30-11.
Traylyn Arana had 22 points, Kennedy Turner 14, Eduarda Reolon seven and Ashley Strain five in the win.
Bandon had a strong defensive effort, limiting the Boomers to seven or fewer points each of the first three periods. The only thing the Tigers didn’t do particularly well was shoot free throws — they were 2-for-13 from the line.
The Tigers followed up the win with a 50-20 victory over Gold Beach on Tuesday.
Arana had 15 points, Naomi Martin 12 and Reolon 10 in the win. Turner, Strain and Sterling Williams added four points each.
“Gold Beach played tough,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “They were able to expose some of our weaknesses.
“We have a lot to get better on and need to have a good week of practice going into Coquille on Friday.”
The wins set up the first showdown with the Red Devils. The other comes to close the regular season on Monday, Feb. 17.
If the teams split the two meetings and beat all the other league opponents to finish in a tie, they will have a playoff to determine the league’s top seed and who gets a guaranteed home game in the Class 2A playoffs. If one of them wins the league title outright, the second-place finisher will have to get through the league playoffs, but at least will have home-court advantage.
And earning the league title is important because despite their lofty records (Bandon and Coquille each have just one loss for the season), the Tigers and Red Devils are ranked just 11th and seventh, respectively in the OSAA power rankings (Coquille is No. 2 and Bandon No. 11 in the coaches poll). It’s possible only one will get a home game in the playoffs.
Bandon plays its last league road game Tuesday when the Tigers visit Waldport, also their last regular-season road game. They finish the nonleague schedule at home against Creswell next Friday.