Bandon’s girls basketball team improved to 3-4 on the season with a 66-17 win over Riddle last week on a night that included a tribute to community member and Bandon graduate Todd Freitag.
Bandon’s boys fell to the visiting Irish 76-50.
During the evening, members of the Freitag family shared about Todd and a big group photo was taken of many of the people who supported him in his battle with cancer under the Team Todd banner.
A memorial service for Freitag is planned for Dec. 29. Read more about Freitag in his obituary on Page A5.
Bandon’s girls jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back against the Irish.
After a couple of tough games against larger schools, the win was a good confidence boost, coach Jordan Sammons said.
“We needed that after the last few games,” Sammons said.
“We shared the ball well and did some good things tonight.”
Nikki Lakey scored a season-high 21 points to lead the way and Kylie Lakey and Naomi Martin added nine each. Ashley Strain scored eight, Carlee Freitag and Kennedy Turner four each and Bella Erenfeld three.
“Kylie and Nikki got us going in the first half and Ashley and Naomi came out after half and had a big third quarter for us,” Sammons said. “Everyone who played contributed and it was a good team win.”
Bandon was coming off road losses to Brookings-Harbor and South Umpqua (the Tigers’ first opponent in this week’s Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational). The team stayed positive even during those losses, Sammons said.
“The girls are excited and having fun and we are ready to keep working hard and getting better,” he said.
Bandon’s boys fell to the explosive Irish when Riddle scored at least 20 points in each of the last three quarters. The Tigers still are seeking their first win.
Matt Yarbor had a good game for Bandon with four 3-pointers and 20 points and Colby Gaston added eight. Hunter Angove and Josh Minkler scored five each, Luke Brown and Cooper Lang both scored four and Will Freitag and Braydon Freitag had two.
The Tigers were without Trevor Angove, Hunter’s twin brother, who is nursing a lingering sore ankle.
After this week’s holiday tournament, Bandon makes its annual trip to Oakland for the Oakers’ annual event.
That will be the last tuneup for the squad before Sunset Conference play starts on Jan. 3 against Reedsport.