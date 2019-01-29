Bandon’s girls got a big win on the road Tuesday that the Tigers hope will be a boost for the rest of the regular reason.
Bandon beat host Reedsport 51-25 with a lot of players getting involved in the scoring in one of the team’s best scoring nights of the season.
“It was a good team win,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We played tough defensively, and that wa able to lead to some baskets in transition, as well as executing in the half court.”
Ashley Strain had 11 points, Kylie Lakey and Dedre Foster seven each, Kortney Ferreri and Nikki Lakey five each and Bella Erenfeld, Clara Potter, Kennedy Turner and Carlee Freitag four each.
“We were able to move the ball around and get lots of different players involved, which is huge for us moving forward,” Sammons said.
“We have been able to cut down our turnovers at times this season, which has really paid off when we are able to.”
The Tigers started the second half of the league season with a 41-22 loss at Toledo on Friday, falling behind 22-7 at the half and never recovering.
Kylie Lakey had six points and Nikki Lakey and Naomi Martin four each in that loss.
The Tigers are home for their next three games, with league games against Myrtle Point and Waldport the next two Fridays and a nonleague contest against North Bend next Tuesday.
“We are excited to finish the season as strong as possible,” Sammons said.