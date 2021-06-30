Bandon’s girls basketball team claimed the fourth-place trophy at the Class 2A tournament Saturday in Redmond.
The Tigers beat Western Christian 51-42 in the consolation semifinals on Friday and then topped Lakeview 40-27 in the fourth-place game.
Bandon suffered its only loss of the season in the quarterfinals when the Tigers fell to defending state champion Kennedy 46-35 on Wednesday, the day after the Tigers beat Regis to advance to the final eight.
But they bounced back with their wins in Redmond.
Sterling Williams had a career game with 21 points in the win over Western Christian and Katelyn Senn added 15.
Then against Lakeview, Williams had 12 points and Senn and Olivia Thompson had 10 each.
“I’m so proud of this group to finish fourth,” coach Jordan Sammons said. “It’s great experience for our underclassmen and so rewarding for our seniors who deserve it.”
The Tigers trailed 11-8 through one quarter of the fourth-place game, but then shut out the Honkers in the second quarter while building a 17-11 lead. They then added to the advantage in the second half.
Bandon finished the season 16-1.
Gervais won the title by beating Salem Academy 49-41 in the championship game to cap an undefeated season. Kennedy beat Central Linn 57-33 for third place.
