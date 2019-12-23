Bandon’s girls basketball team had a pair of stellar defensive outings while winning nonleague games during a road trip to Bonanza and Lost River over the weekend.
The 50-26 win over the Antlers and the 42-23 victory over Lost River improved Bandon’s strong season start to 6-1.
In the win against Bonanza, Bandon jumped out to a 20-2 lead through one quarter and the game was never close.
Traylyn Arana had 18 points and Ashley Strain 15 for Bandon. The Tigers also got seven points from Clara Potter, six from Kennedy Turner and four from Naomi Martin.
Then the Tigers got probably their biggest win of the season when they beat the Raiders.
Bandon relied on its defense again, leading 23-11 at halftime. The Tigers put the game away by outscoring Lost River 11-2 in the fourth quarter.
Bandon coach Jordan Sammons described the win as “huge” for the Tigers.
“Lost River is a solid team,” Sammons said. “I’m really proud of my girls.”
Arana again led the Tigers, with 22 points, and Strain scored 15. Sterling Williams had three points and Kennedy two.
The Tigers now have held four opponents to 26 points or fewer and only Brookings-Harbor has scored more than 33 against Bandon. The Bruins handed Bandon its lone loss, 55-52 on Dec. 13.
The Bruins have suffered three losses, all to teams from California, and have wins over both North Bend and Marshfield.
Bandon’s boys split their two games on the trip last week.
The Tigers beat Bonanza 70-29 with balanced scoring. Coby Smith had 19 points and Wyatt Dyer and Braydon Freitag had 10 each. Cooper Lang scored eight points, Kross Miller seven, Hunter Pier six, Allison Hennick five, Will Freitag three and Andrew Robertson two.
But Bandon came up short at Lost River 43-37.
The Tigers led 19-17 at half, but only scored 16 points in the second half.
Braydon Freitag had 15 points and Smith 12. Will Freitag and Sean White had three points each and Dyer and Pier scored two.
Bandon fell to 4-2 on the season. Lost River is 5-2.
Bandon’s squads will head to Oakland after Christmas for the annual Oakland Holiday Tournament. They both start against Glide in a rematch from wins earlier this season. Oakland hosts Myrtle Point in the other Friday games and the winners and losers meet on Saturday.
Bandon hosts its annual Bandon Dunes Invitational starting against Alsea on Jan. 3.
The day before the tournament, Bandon’s girls host Siletz Valley and the boys travel to Days Creek.
