BANDON — It was just the senior sendoff that head coach Jordan Sammons was hoping for.
The seven seniors on Bandon's girls basketball team have seen the highs and lows of a given basketball season. For those that were in the program they experienced a four-win season two years ago and six wins last year. But on Monday, which was also senior night, the Tigers ended the regular season with their 21st straight victory and a Sunset Conference title.
“It really starts with my leaders, it really does. Traylyn (Arana), Ashley (Strain), Naomi (Martin), the three of our captains, they’re just composed. They know that they just put in the work and that when they get in those tough situations, it doesn’t matter the game, it doesn’t matter if I’m on to them or I need them to fix, they’re composed,” Sammons said.
“They can take coaching, they can take the momentum of the game and just relax. They’re just like okay, yeah, yeah we’ll make this adjustment. That funnels into everybody else.”
The Tigers needed that composure on Monday night to beat Coquille 52-50 at home. Guiding the way for Bandon was Arana and Eduarda "Duda" Reolon, who both finished with 17 points. Kennedy Turner had 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers while Strain had six points and six rebounds.
Bandon led by 12 points in the third quarter before Coquille, a team that had won four-straight league titles, mounted a rally and grabbed a 37-35 lead early in the fourth quarter. This was a moment the Tigers had been preparing for.
“Sammons told us at the beginning of the game that we could be 20 points down, we could be 20 points up. It is basketball — you never know what’s going to happen,” Reolon said. “Our team is totally capable of making a run. We just can never lose the trust of the victory.”
Reolon led the charge as she scored 14 points in the final quarter. It started with back-to-back three-point plays and later in the quarter she hit a pair of 3-pointers to help stretch the lead before the Tigers were able to close out contest.
While poise won the day late, there were certainly nerves early with a league title on the line and the gym overflowing with fans. Coquille scored off the opening tip but with 2:30 left in the first period, the game was tied at 4-4. Bandon finished with 11 first quarter turnovers while Coquille had nine.
“I think we were all nervous at first and then we were like, we got this and it just boosted our confidence up and then we were going at it,” said Arana, who got to the rim for two early lay-ups in the second quarter to boost Bandon.
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 24-1 on the season with the only loss coming against Class 3A’s Brookings-Harbor. For Bandon, it was hard work paying off.
“I am so happy for the team. I think we deserve it because we practice long and we practice every day after school, before school and extra,” said Reolon, an exchange student from Brazil who came midway through the season. “I mean, it’s like, we deserve it and it’s like showing what we work on.”
At the end of the night the Tigers cut the nets in the gym to celebrate the league title and, ultimately, take a deep breath from a long regular season. The team even got a day off from practice on Tuesday.
“We talked about we have tonight and tomorrow to enjoy this and celebrate this. But when Wednesday rolls around, it’s back to work. They’re excited for it and we’ll get back to work,” said Sammons. “Give them a couple days off this week to rest up, get healthy, it’s a long season. And then put in the work this week and really get back to work Monday.”
Bandon will host a playoff game on Feb. 28.
“(Coquille is) a great team and we just had to keep responding and I was so happy with them that they kept responding and finding a way,” said Sammons.
“They wanted it and for this group to be able to achieve this this year, it’s amazing. It’s just amazing for them. They deserve it so much. It makes me emotional because they deserve it so much.”
Before beating Coquille, the Tigers beat Gold Beach 61-21 in a game that allowed Sammons to get all his players time on the court.
Arana had 21 points and Martin and Reolon had nine each. Turner and Strain both had six points. Sterling Williams had four and Shannon Smith, Bella Erenfeld and Kylie Lakey had two points each.
As part of that event last Friday, the Tigers also honored Arana for having 1,000 career points between her one season in Bandon and her two in Glendale and one in North Valley.
"It was a great moment for her," Sammons said.