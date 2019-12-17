Bandon’s girls basketball team hit its first stumbling block last week, coming up just short against Brookings-Harbor, one of the better Class 3A programs in the state.
The Tigers rebounded quickly Tuesday, topping the combined Pacific-Powers squad 50-33 to set up a road trip this week with a chance to pick up a couple of quality wins.
Bandon crushed Glide on Thursday, opening a 26-2 lead though one quarter and limiting the Wildcats to six points in the entire first half.
Traylyn Arana had 16 points, Kennedy Turner 11 and Ashley Strain eight in the win. Naomi Martin, Angie Morones and Sterling Williams added four each and Allison Hennick, Clara Potter and Shannon Smith all had two.
A day later, the Tigers fell in a 17-9 hole early against the Bruins and couldn’t catch up.
Arana had 18 points, Turner 16 and Strain 13 in the loss.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “They played really hard. They never gave up and had a chance to tie at the buzzer and it didn’t go our way.”
He noted the Tigers had a few defensive lapses that allowed the Bruins to get free for 10 3-pointers.
“Hats off to Brookings — they are a great team,” Sammons said. “We will watch film, learn from this game and get back to work.”
That the Tigers competed so well against the Bruins was an affirmation of the team’s strong start, he said.
“This was a big step for us to be able to compete in this game like we did,” Sammons said.
The Tigers had another quality win when they beat Pacific with a strong second half after trailing 22-21 at the break.
“It was a really tough game,” Sammons said. “Both teams played hard and physical.
“We were down one at half and found a way to battle back. I’m proud of their effort and composure.”
Arana had 18 points, Strain 12 and Turner nine in the win.
Bandon improved to 4-1 in the preseason heading into the big week.
Lost River also is 4-1 on the season and Bonanza is 3-3. Both started the week higher than the Tigers in the Class 2A power rankings, which means wins could be a big boost.