Bandon’s girls basketball team is giving back to the community in thanks for the community’s support during the Tigers’ run to third place at the Class 2A state tournament last month.
In a heartfelt message on Facebook, the program’s 10 seniors expressed their thanks to the people who continue to work as “essential workers” during the COVID-19 pandemic and also said they would donate a check they are receiving for being named the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 2A team of the month to Bandon’s hospital as a way of saying thanks.
Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said the idea came from the players.
“We just kind of talked about continuing our theme for the year of being grateful and how we could give back to the community and that’s how we came up with it,” he said. “We have a great community who supported us all season so we just wanted to do our part and be able to give back and help out.
“We know this is a tough time for everyone and we are just grateful for everyone who is out there working hard to keep us safe.”
That was the message of the girls in the video, which includes little clips from all 10 seniors — Allison Hennick, Eduarda “Duda” Reolon, Naomi Martin, Traylyn Arana, Kylie Lakey, Kyla Harris, Carlee Freitag, Maggie Keller, Shannon Smith and Ashley Strain.
The thoughts were repeated in various phrases by each of the girls, who recorded their messages individually except for Hennick and Reolon, who is an exchange student staying with the Hennick family.
“We just want to say thank you to the essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, including doctors and nurses in our hospitals, law enforcement and grocery store workers,” Reolon said.
“Thank you guys so much and we hope you guys are safe with your families and you are all in our thoughts and prayers,” Hennick added.
The other messages were similar, most thanking those in the health care food and other “essential workers” with some adding extra thoughts.
“I would like to thank all the nurses and doctors and any other essential workers out there who are risking their health for ours during this caronavirus outbreak,” Freitag said.
“I would like to thank all the grocery workers and all the people keeping food on our shelves during this carona virus outbreak,” Smith said.
“I would like to thank all the teachers, district employees and school board for working hard to keep education going during this time,” added Keller.
Strain came last, with the special announcement.
“We have greatly appreciated our community support during this season and as a team, we decided to donate our check from the Les Schwab team of the month to the Bandon hospital to help fight this carona virus in our community,” she said.
Sammons was not surprised by the joint message from the players.
“This team is just super unselfish from the seniors down to the freshmen, and we talked a lot throughout the year that it’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘us,’ and that’s how we feel during this time,” he said. “It’s not so much about us as individuals, but as a community, and how we can do our part to help out.”
