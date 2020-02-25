BANDON — The Bandon girls are looking to do something they haven’t done since 1990: win a playoff basketball game. With a Sunset Conference League title in hand and a polished 24-1 record so far this season, the Tigers have a chance at history on Friday night — in addition to securing a coveted trip to the state quarterfinals in Pendleton — in a home playoff game against Faith Bible.
Despite any regular-season accolades or accomplishments, the Tigers are looking to keep the same mindset heading into the playoffs that they have had all season.
“Hard work. We’ve still got to put in the work, we’ve still got to come to the gym,” said senior captain Ashley Strain before practice on Monday. “A lot of us were here last Sunday just getting up shots, getting ready, getting prepared. Watching game film today just to prepare for the game on Friday.”
This mentality of working hard has been the mindset for Bandon all season. After a four-win season two years ago followed by six wins last year, the Tigers were hoping to make a push this year.
“It’s kind of crazy looking at how far we came from sophomore year,” said senior captain Naomi Martin. “I’m just so proud of everyone for putting the work in and it has really been a team effort.”
The team effort has been boosted with the addition of transfer Traylyn Arana and exchange student Eduarda Reolon. With these guards taking over scoring responsibilities, they have helped elevate Bandon into the top-tier of the 2A Classification.
This successful combination of hard work, a team-oriented attack and top talent has resulted in 21 straight wins for the Tigers.
“We didn’t really get like down. You know how people go through ups and downs with their teams, we never really hit a really low down,” said Sterling Williams, another newcomer to the team this year after transferring from Marshfield. “We kept working really, really hard in practice and kept our momentum up in practice.”
And it has all led to Friday.
Facing the Tigers is Faith Bible, a team that went 23-5 this season and comes into the matchup ranked at No. 10 by OSAA. Among those losses, one came to a school from Arizona, another to No. 5 ranked Portland Christian and the other three to No. 12 ranked Vernonia.
The Falcons are in the same league with Vernonia and Portland Christian and it was Vernonia taking the league title while Portland Christian finished second. All three teams are in the first round of the playoffs (Vernonia hosts Coquille on Friday and Portland Christian visits Lost River).
“They’re solid. They have good guard play, they do a lot of good things. We’re going to try and prepare for that and play our game,” said Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons of Faith Bible. “I think we match up well with them, I think they match up well with us so I think it’s going to be two really good basketball teams playing on Friday night.”
After an extended 11-day break between Bandon’s final league game and this week’s playoff game, the Tigers are just ready to get back on the court.
“Words can’t explain this feeling because this is the first time that I’ve been able to go to (the playoffs),” said Strain. None of the Bandon girls have any state basketball playoff experience. “It’s a lot of emotions, it’s a lot of feelings, we’re just ready to go out there, ready to play and show what we’re made of.”
If Friday results in a win, the Tigers will make the trek to Pendleton for the state tournament. And as he has all year, Sammons has nothing but belief in his team.
“They’re still focused and they are saying they want to extend their season by another week,” he said. “And knowing this group, I know they’re going to do everything they can to make that happen.”