BANDON — It has been an unprecedented amount of success for the Bandon girls this season. Earning its second playoff appearance since 2000, the Tigers have sprung to the top tier of Class 2A teams this season with a 24-1 record and a Sunset Conference title.
“It means a lot. Just showing how far our program has come and how much work we’ve put in and it’s finally paid off,” said senior captain Ashley Strain on Monday at practice.
Bandon's Naomi Martin drives the ball during a game against Coquille at Bandon High School on Feb. 17.
The Tigers have the best record in Class 2A, though they are ranked fourth in the coaches poll and seventh in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings.
Bandon is looking to build on a 21-game win streak on Friday with a home playoff game against Faith Bible. The Tigers are also hoping to score the first playoff win for the program since 1990. A win would put Bandon in the state tournament in Pendleton.
While the regular season has been a success that the team is proud of, the Tigers are looking to keep the same mindset the have had all season as they go to the postseason.
“Hard work. We’ve still got to put in the work, we’ve still got to come to the gym,” said Strain. “A lot of us were here last Sunday just getting up shots, getting ready, getting prepared. Watching game film today just to prepare for the game on Friday.”
All season the Tigers have stressed hard work. This hard work was expertly paired with a talented backcourt that has elevated the team. This season saw the arrival of transfer Traylyn Arana and exchange student Eduarda Reolon.
With these guards leading the charge, the pieces have fallen in place for a successful season with limited bumps in the road.
“We didn’t really get like down. You know how people go through ups and downs with their teams, we never really hit a really low down,” said junior forward Sterling Williams, another newcomer who transferred from Marshfield. “We kept working really, really hard in practice and kept our momentum up in practice.”
The work throughout the year has culminated with the home playoff game on Friday at 7 p.m. against Faith Bible. The Falcons are ranked No. 10 in the OSAA power rankings (and No. 11 in the coaches poll) and are 23-5 on the year.
Despite the high ranking, Faith Bible finished third in Northwest League play with No. 12 Vernonia — the team hosting Coquille on Friday — finishing first while No. 5 Portland Christian came in second. Vernonia is eighth and Portland Christian ninth in the coaches poll.
“(Faith Bible is) solid. They have good guard play, they do a lot of good things. We’re going to try and prepare for that and play our game,” said Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons. “I think we match up well with them, I think they match up well with us, so I think it’s going to be two really good basketball teams playing on Friday night.”
After an extended 11-day break between Bandon’s final league game and this week’s playoff game, the Tigers are just ready to get back on the court.
“Words can’t explain this feeling because this is the first time that I’ve been able to go to (the playoffs),” said Strain — none of the Bandon girls have any state basketball playoff experience. “It’s a lot of emotions, it’s a lot of feelings, we’re just ready to go out there, ready to play and show what we’re made of.”
If Friday results in a win, the Tigers will make the trek to Pendleton for the state tournament and a quarterfinal game against the winner of another playoff game Friday between Stanfield and host Gervais. And as he has all year, Sammons has nothing but belief in his team.
“They’re still focused and they are saying they want to extend their season by another week,” he said. “And knowing this group, I know they’re going to do everything they can to make that happen.”