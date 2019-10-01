It took a few weeks longer than Bandon hoped, but the Tigers finally have a football win.
Bandon beat visiting Creswell 42-13 on Friday night, scoring the last 36 points of the game, which included some difficult, rainy conditions.
After struggling on offense the first three weeks of the season, the first two without their starting quarterback, the Tigers broke out against the Bulldogs, putting up easily their highest point total of the year in their final preseason game.
And Bandon’s defense also was strong, with a number of sacks and forced fumbles and solid pass coverage.
“We played well as a team,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “I’m proud of the guys.”
A week after being shut out by Oakland, Bandon’s offense found success both running and passing.
“The O line blocking was outstanding,” Freitag said. “They made big holes for our backs and gave the QB the protection he needed to pass.”
Reef Berry had touchdown runs of 54 and 66 yards and quarterback Braydon Freitag scrambled 21 yards for another score. Shaun White had the other touchdown on a 44-yard run and Tyler Tullos converted several extra points on the ground.
You have free articles remaining.
Braydon Freitag also had touchdown passes of 31 yards to Berry and 54 yards to Coby Smith.
“The QB and receivers were on tonight,” Aaron Freitag said.
And after giving up at least four touchdowns the first three weeks, the Tigers stymied the Bulldogs for the final three quarters.
“The D played tough and physical,” Freitag said.
The win came at a big time, giving the Tigers momentum going into the Sunset Conference opener against Coquille on Friday night in Bandon.
Last year, the Red Devils and Tigers finished first and second in the league standings after Bandon nearly beat Coquille in the league opener.
The Red Devils, who were No. 3 in last week’s coaches poll, are coming off their first loss, 54-22 to Class 3A power Amity.
After Friday’s game, Bandon will face Illinois Valley on the road next Thursday during the Tigers’ bye week of the league season, then travel to top-ranked Toledo on Oct. 18, host Reedsport on Oct. 25 and visit Gold Beach on Nov. 1.