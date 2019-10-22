For the third straight year, Bandon’s hopes of reaching the football playoffs have gotten a big boost from a win over Toledo.
The Tigers upset the top-ranked Boomers 20-17 on Friday night, greatly improving their chances of reaching the playoffs.
“Defense won the game,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said, after his unit forced three turnovers, including a game-clinching fumble in the final two minutes. The Tigers also had a goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter when they were clinging to their lead.
Toledo came in on a streak of high-scoring wins and ended the night with a loss to the Tigers.
Braydon Freitag, Bandon’s quarterback, had an interception of a pass by his counterpart Jaxon Rozewski. Johnny Helms recovered one Toledo fumble, but Brynn Green had the biggest fumble recovery after Wyatt Dyer forced the ball loose when Toledo was in its own territory trying to make a late comeback.
Bandon fell behind 7-0 early, but then scored 20 straight points.
Reef Berry had a touchdown run and also caught a touchdown pass from Braydon Freitag. Shaun White scored the other touchdown.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the guys,” Aaron Freitag said. “They all stuck together and played hard. They kept fighting.”
The Tigers have another huge game this week, when they host a Reedsport team also coming off a win. The Brave beat Gold Beach last week.
If the Tigers can beat Reedsport and win the season finale against Gold Beach, and if Coquille beats Toledo when they meet next week, Bandon would finish second in the Sunset Conference and advance to the Class 2A playoffs for the third straight year.
They wouldn’t be in that situation, though, without the win against the Boomers.
“It was huge,” Aaron Freitag said.