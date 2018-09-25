Bandon’s football team picked up its second straight win Friday, traveling to Creswell and topping the Bulldogs 32-19 to build momentum for this week’s league opener at Coquille.
The Tigers fell behind Creswell 7-0 through one quarter, but had gone in front 13-7 at halftime on the strength of a defense that intercepted two first-half passes. Coby Smith had a touchdown run and scored on the first of three touchdown passes by Braydon Freitag.
After Creswell pulled even with an interception return for a touchdown, Freitag threw a touchdown pass to Reef Berry and another to Cooper Lang, sandwiched around an interception return for a touchdown by Matt Yarbor. Bandon had four interceptions in all.
Again, young players stepped up with three players out with injuries, coach Aaron Freitag said.
“Again freshmen stepped up to fill the void,” he said. “The whole team played solid.”
Now the schedule gets more important for Bandon, with the four league games in the Sunset Conference (technically Class 2A District 4 for football).
Bandon opens league play Friday at Coquille, which also is 2-2 after losses to Jefferson and Class 3A Amity the past two weeks.
“We know what we have to do,” Freitag said. “Now we’ve got to do our job.”
Each of the six Class 2A leagues get two automatic playoff berths, with the other four spots decided through the OSAA rankings.
After Friday’s game at Coquille, the Tigers have their bye in the league schedule, necessitated by the league having an odd number of teams, and will host Illinois Valley.