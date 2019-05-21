Last spring, Bandon’s softball team only won one game.
This year, the Tigers finished the season in the Class 2A-1A playoffs with a young roster and hopes for an even better year next year.
Bandon fell to Santiam 15-5 in the opening round of the Class 2A-1A playoffs, ending the Tigers’ season with a 13-7 overall record.
“I’m super proud of the girls and I can’t wait until next year,” coach Brandon Gallagher said.
Bandon graduates just two seniors from the group — Dedra Foster and Kortney Ferreri.
While the team had an up-and-down season, Bandon got its spot in the playoffs when a tiebreaker doubleheader scheduled for last week to settle a three-way tie for third place between the Tigers, Coquille and Reedsport got rained out. Bandon had the best power ranking of the three.
In the playoff game, the Tigers got in a big hole early, hurt somewhat by an illness that sidelined regular pitcher Avery Pounder, Gallagher said.
“We stratched and clawed and got back to within four going into the fourth inning thanks to Alyssa Duenas robbing one of their players of a three-run homer,” Gallagher said. “That kind of got our juices flowing.
“We just couldn’t hang on long enough to give ourselves a shot.”
Foster had a big final game with a home run and double, two runs and three RBIs. Allison Hennick, who was injured much of the season, went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Traylin Arana also had a double and two singles and scored a run.
Kadence Teel had a double and an RBI and Lizzy Gallagher had a single and scored a run.
Brittany Grenbemer had four hits, two runs and four RBIs for Santiam, which advanced to face Vernonia in the second round.