The Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational will begin Dec. 20, tipping off a busy schedule of 24 games in two days at both Bandon High School and Harbor Lights Middle School.
The tournament is in its 10th year.
The tournament again this year includes Black, Gold and Junior Varsity brackets.
Bandon’s varsity teams are in the Black bracket and start against South Umpqua in the main gym on Thursday night, Dec. 20, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
The other two teams in the black bracket, the boys and girls from Douglas and Siuslaw, meet in the Harbor Lights gym at the same times as the Bandon-South Umpqua matchups.
The girls championship game will be Friday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m., with the boys at 8:30 p.m. The girls consolation game is at 4 p.m. in the main gym and the boys consolation game is at 7 p.m. All those games will be in the main gym.
In the Gold Bracket for the girls, Bonanza and Myrtle Point meet at 3 p.m. in the Harbor Lights gym on Thursday, while Alsea and Pacific meet at 3 p.m. in the main gym. The championship and consolation games Friday both tip at 1 p.m., with the championship in the main gym and the consolation in the Harbor Lights gym.
In the boys Gold bracket, the Brookings-Harbor JV team plays Myrtle Point in the Harbor Lights gym and the Roseburg freshmen meet Pacific in the main gym, both tipping at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The championship game is Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the main gym, while the consolation game tips at the same time in the Harbor Lights gym.
In the JV tournament, Thursday’s matchups include Bandon against Brookings-Harbor’s JV2 team and Coquille against Douglas. The girls games tip off at noon and the boys at 1:30 p.m., with Bandon in the main gym for both games and the other contests in Harbor Lights.
On Friday, the girls games are at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11:30, with the championship games played in the main gym and the consolation games in the Harbor Lights gym.
Admission each day is $6 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.
The tournament has a little more of a local flavor this year, since different schools have different calendars for when their holiday breaks start. Bandon, for instance, has a full day Thursday.