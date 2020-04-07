Bandon Dunes Golf Resort will remain closed through the rest of April.
The resort had planned to reopen to golfers this week, but decided last week to extend the closure through the end of the month.
“As you know, we recently made the difficult decision to close the resort through April 5, the first time Bandon Dunes has been closed in our 21-year history,” resort officials said. “Due to Oregon’s ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ order and federal social distancing guidelines, we have decided to extend our closures through the end of April. This decision continues to protect the long-term health of our staff, community and organization.”
When resort officials made the decision to close last month, they had targeted April 6 as a date to reopen.
Now they are hoping for a May 1 date.
“The well-being of our guests, staff, caddies and local communities continues to be our highest priority,” Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe wrote in a message on the resort’s website.
A number of staff remain on site at the resort, including the maintenance crews for the golf courses and reservation staff to help guests re-book visits or set up future reservations, as well as the management team planning for the reopening.
The resort’s biggest tournament to date, the U.S. Amateur, remains on schedule for Aug. 9-16.
The United States Golf Association recently canceled the U.S. Senior Open and Women’s Senior Open and postponed the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open to later in the year, but has not changed the date or canceled the tournament coming to Bandon Dunes.
While Bandon Dunes is closed at least through the end of the month, Bandon Crossings, south of town, is among a number of South Coast golf courses that remain open to the public, though they all have added increased safety precautions.
Recently, Bandon Crossings improved its check-in options to limit touchpoints and maintain proper social distancing.
The course is encouraging people to register for tee times and pay online in advance so they will have little contact with pro shop staff.
The course also is requiring golfers to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
They are asked to leave flag sticks in the holes and have made the cups shallow so golfers can retrieve their balls without touching the flag sticks.
Golfers are limited to one per power cart except for direct family members or those who arrive at the course in the same vehicle.
And the hours for golfers have been reduced to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All carts must be returned by 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
