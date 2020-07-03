Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has been featured regularly in best course lists by various national golf publications, but two of the courses recevied a different honor recently, listed by Golf Digest among the 20 most beautiful courses in the United States.
Bandon Dunes, the resort’s first course, was ranked No. 11, while Pacific Dunes was ranked No. 8 on the course list.
The top three courses on the list were Cypress Point, Augusta National and Pebble Beach.
Sheep Ranch, which opened June 1, likely will receive high accolades from various publications. The resort’s other courses all continue to receive high praise.
Golf Digest’s ranking of the 100 greatest courses in the United States for 2019-20 lists Pacific Dunes at No. 17, Bandon Dunes at No. 36, Old Macdonald at No. 50 and Bandon Trails at No. 69.
They also are the top four courses in Oregon, according to the magazine.
Golfweek Magazine’s list of the top 200 modern courses lists Pacific Dunes at No. 2, Old Macdonald at No. 5, Bandon Dunes at No. 8 and Bandon Trails at No. 14. Sand Hills is ranked No. 1.
The magazine’s listing of top resort courses has Pacific Dunes at No. 2 (behind Pebble Beach), Old Macdonald at No. 5, Bandon Dunes at No. 6 and Bandon Trails at No. 9.
Golf.com lists Pacific Dunes at No. 24 among the greatest courses in the world for 2020-21. Bandon Dunes was listed at No. 80 and Bandon Trails at No. 87.
Golf.com also ranks Bandon Dunes Golf Resort as the best resort for buddies in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In