The Bandon Crossings team recently finished second in the Oregon PGA Team Championships for the second straight year.
The quartet of former Bandon Crossings Head pro Jim Wakeman, Ritchie Stefiuk, Mitch McCullough and Sam McCullough, finished one point behind Salem Golf Club in the two-day tournament that included rounds on Bandon Trails and Bandon Dunes and was scored in a Stableford format. Salem Golf Club had 110 Stableford points and Bandon Crossings 109.
The first of several Bandon Dunes Golf Resort teams in the event finished third, with the group of Jeff Simonds, Vince Quattrocchi, Marcus Lakey and Ken Nice scoring 107.
The Bandon Trails team of Scott Millhouser, Brian Trowbridge, Andrew Hockman and Scott Turner was eighth with a total of 101 Stableford points.
The Pacific Dunes team of Kevin Phillips, Steven Robb, Carter Borror and Greg Oinu was 12th with 96 points.
The Bandon Dunes Resort No. 2 team of Jacob Sestero, Bryan Church, Eric Zinsmeister and Bobby Charitar was 15th with 94 points.
The Sheep Ranch group of Nicholas Bonander, Larry Kunders, Greg Harless and Nathan Cooper tied for 24th with 87 points.
A total of 36 teams took part in the event.
Wakeman tied for the second best net score among the professionals with a total of 67 points. Steven Hookano of Albany had 69. Millhouser was fifth (64), Sestero tied for sixth (63) and Simonds tied for ninth (62).
Among the amateurs, Church had the best gross score with 66 points. Sam McCullough tied for second (62) and Lakey and Trowbridge tied for ninth (57).
Lakey tied for the best net score with 68 points. Sam McCullough was fourth (65), Borror and Stefiuk tied for fifth (64) and Church was eighth (63).
The event was held in December.
In the 2019 tournament, the same Bandon Crossings team finished one point behind a team with players from four different courses in Southern Oregon.
The top Bandon Dunes team, with Simonds, Quottrocchi, Lakey and Cody Stoffel, was fifth.
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
Jan. 15
Low Gross — Anthony Ulloa 71, Greg Harless 74, Brian Gibson 76, Andrew Kimball 77, Andrew Zacks 87, David Kimes 93, Tom Gant 99.
Low Net — Daryl Robison 67, Craig Ford 68, John Johnston 73, Wayne Everest 75, Bobby Cox 75, Jim Wakeman 75, Richard Wold 87.
Closest to Pin — Anthony Ulloa (No. 6), Craig Ford (No. 9), Bobby Cox (No. 11), David Kimes (No. 14), Greg Harless (No. 17).
Wacky Wednesdays
Jan. 13
Gross Skins — Alex Smith (birdie on 1, birdie on 4), Cody Stoffel (birdie on 2), Brian Gibson (birdie on 11), Richard Stefiuk (birdie on 7), Val Nemcek (birdie on 14).
Net Skins — Alex Smith (birdie on 1), Brian Gibson (eagle on 13), Val Nemcek (eagle on 14), Jim Sylvester (birdie on 10).
Closest to Pin — Cody Curtman (No. 6), Richard Stefiuk (Nos. 9, 14), Brian Gibson (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 17).
