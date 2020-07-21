The team from Bandon Crossings built a 24.5-14.5 lead over Salmon Run Golf Course on the first day of a two-part visitational tournament against the squad from the course near Brookings.
Playing at home last week, Bandon Crossings pairs won seven of the 13 matches, sweeping all three available points in five of them, and earned partial points on four of the others.
The second part of the event is next Thursday at Salmon Run.
At Bandon Crossings, the pair of Toby Stanley and Richard Stefiuk won all three points, taking the front nine 3 and 2, the back nine 1-up and the overall match 4 and 3.
Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier also swept their match, 2 and 1, 3 and 1 and 4 and 3.
Neal Cahoon and Sheryl Todd won 2 and 1, 2 and 1 and 3 and 2. Patti Cox and Roger Cox won 3 and 2, 2 and 1 and 3 and 2.
Bandon Crossings also had a team win by default because it didn’t have an opposing team.
Earning partial points for Bandon Crossings were the pairs of Lisa and Ralph DeMaio, Chip England and Wim McSpadden, Gerard Ledoux and Luke Thornton and John Loverin and Ed Tyner.
The only Bandon Crossings team to not earn any points was Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner. Nortness did take closest to pin honors on No. 9 and McSpadden had the closest tee shot on No. 17. The other KP honors went to Salmon Run’s Pete Slavin (No. 6), Bob Miller (No. 11) and Wendy Hughes (No. 14).
The team of Stanley and Stefiuk also had the best score of the day, with a 72, which was four shots better than the team of Brian Boyle and Brian Saksa.
The team of Blochlinger and Pothier had the best net score with a 64. The Salmon Run group of William Lentz and Joe Maybee had a 65.
Crossings Cup: Dave Kimes has taeken the lead in the race for the Crossings Cup.
Kimes moved atop the season-long standings during last week’s Casual Fridays event at Bandon Crossings. Phil Shoaf had lead nearly the entire season but his work schedule has gotten in the way of him participating most recent weeks. He is now tied for third with Brian Gibson.
Kimes has 81 points, Rich Stefiuk 80 and Gibson and Shoaf 78 each. Wim McSpadden and Mark Nortness are next with 74 with five weeks to go before the match play bracket to determine the Crossings Cup champion is set.
