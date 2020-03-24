Bandon Crossings is reducing its hours, but staying open to the public.
“We’re grateful that we can provide an outside venue to have people for a little bit forget all of the troubles in their lives and throughout the world,” said Rex Smith, who owns the golf course south of Bandon with his wife Carla. “We’re making every effort we can to provide a quality experience while reducing the person-to-person contact.”
As part of that, golfers are encouraged to pay in advance either by phone or through the Bandon Crossings website.
In addition, on the golf course the cups for the holes have been flipped over so they are very shallow and golfers can pull their balls out of the holes without having to touch the flagsticks.
“Along with that, there is the standard amount of distancing that we should be doing.”
The course is limiting carts to one person except in the cases of family members or people who arrive at Bandon Crossings in the same vehicles. All carts are being cleaned with bleach water after use.
And there is no loitering in the clubhouse before or after golf.
The course now is opening at 9 a.m. and all golf carts need to be in by 4 p.m.
One thing that doesn’t change is the nature of golf, Rex Smith said.
“Mercifully, when you’re out on the golf course it is pretty easy to forget there are other problems right after your double-bogey,” he said.
And as Carla Smith pointed out, being active remains vital and golf is a good way to stay active.
“We are pleased that outdoor exercise is encouraged,” she said. “Our long-term physical and mental health depends on keeping active and is benefited from being outside in a green and healthy environment.”
For more information about Bandon Crossings, call the golf course at 541-347-3232 or visit the website at www.bandoncrossings.com.
