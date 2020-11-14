Bandon Crossings is planning a holiday best ball tournament for Dec. 12.
The two-person, best-ball tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $60 per individual.
There will be lots of prizes available for golfers to win during the event.
For more information or to sign up, call the golf course at 541-347-3232 or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
Casual Fridays
Oct. 30
Stableford
Stableford Points — Phil Bennett 39, Ken Kirsch 39, Mark Nortness 39, Gerard Ledoux 38, Anthony Stubbs 37, Greg Harless 37, Jim Sylvester 36, Craig Ford 36, Chip England 35, Bobby Cox 35, Richard Stefiuk 35, Wayne Everest 34, Mitch McCullough 34, Wim McSpadden 33, Val Nemcek 32, David Kimes 30, Neal Cahoon 30, Brian Gibson 30, Luke Thornton 28, Marty Stephens 28, Brian Saska 28, John Ohanesian 26.
Closest to Pin — Richard Stefiuk (No. 6), John Ohanesian (No. 9), Greg Harless (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 14), Val Nemcek (No. 17).
Nov. 6
18-Holl Throw Out
Low Net
Par-3s — John Ohanesian 9, David Kimes 10, Greg Harless 10, Tom Gant 11, John Johnston 11, Jim Sylvester 11, Craig Ford 11, Rick Evans 11, Richard Wold 12, Luke Thornton 12, Wim McSpadden 12, Phil Bennett 12, Bobby Cox 12, Brian Saska 12, Louis Wantland 13, Neal Cahoon 13, Chip England 14, Gerard Ledoux 14, Val Nemcek 15.
Par-4s — John Ohanesian 23, Craig Ford 24, David Kimes 24, Wim McSpadden 25, John Johnston 27, Rick Evans 28, Brian Saska 28, Tom Gant 29, Val Nemcek 29, Louis Wantland 29, Neal Cahoon 29, Jim Sylvester 30, Greg Harless 30, Gerard Ledoux 30, Richard Wold 31, Phil Bennett 31, Chip England 32, Luke Thonrton 33, Bobby Cox 33.
Par-5s — Bobby Cox 14, Neal Cahoon 16, John Johnston 17, Jim Sylvester 18, Rick Evans 18, David Kimes 18, Chip England 18, Brian Saska 18, Gerard Ledoux 19, Craig Ford 20, Wim McSpadden 20, Greg Harless 20, Richard Wold 21, John Ohanesian 22, Tom Gant 23, Val Nemcek 23, Phil Bennett 23, Louis Wantland 23, Luke Thornton 25
Closest to Pin — Bobby Cox (No. 6), Gerard Ledoux (No. 9), Louis Wantland (Nos. 11 and 14), Greg Harless (No. 17).
Wacky Wednesdays
Nov. 11
Quota
Total Quota — Jim Sylvester +7, John Johnston +4, Tom Gant +3, Jim Wakeman +1, John Ohanesian +1, Gerard Ledoux +1, Bobby Cox +1, Jim Lorenzen 0, Richard Stefiuk 0, Chip England -1, Louis Wantland -1, Frank Cronan -2, Rex Smith -3, Dewey Powers -3, Wim McSpadden -4, Brian Saska -5, Roger Casper -5, Val Nemcek -6, Phil Bennett -10.
Closest to Pin — Richard Stefiuk (Nos. 6 and 9), Gerard Ledoux (No. 11), Brian Saska (No. 14), Jim Sylvester (No. 17).
