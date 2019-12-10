Bandon Crossings will host the Super Sixes Golf Tournament this weekend.
The tournament, on Saturday, Dec. 14, is a two-person event. The first six holes are played in a scramble format, the second six in a stableford format and the final six in a best ball format.
The entry fee is $55 per golfer ($49 for Bandon Crossings pass holders) and includes a continental breakfast, lunch after the tournament, range balls and cart.
The shotgun start is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
It will be the final tournament for 2019 at the course south of town, but 2020 kicks off with the annual Fill the Shelves fundraiser to benefit Coos and Curry County food pantries. Last year, that event brought in $2,500.
For more information on either event, visit www.bandoncrossings.com.