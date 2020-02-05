BANDON — Bandon Crossings held a tournament on New Year's Day for its annual Fill the Shelves Shamble, raising $1,115 for Bandon Feeds the Hungry.
"Fill the Shelves" was started about 11 years ago by Christo Schwartz and a select group of his golf friends. After years of organizing the event, Schwartz decided it was time to step away from his event organizer role and pass the baton to Bandon Crossings. In 2016, Bandon Crossings took over the event and opened it up to public play.
At its heartm "Fill the Shelves" is still a fundraiser for local nonprofits, but it has also become a competitive 2-person team competition, said Bandon Crossings Head PGA Professional Jim Wakeman. A total of 16 teams turned out for this year's event, with players from Northern California and Southwest Oregon. The number was down from last year, but still impressive considering the weather and the Oregon Ducks playing in the Rose Bowl that afternoon.
Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen posted the top score in the tournament, with a 58. That was a stroke better than the team of John and Jeff Miles, while two other teams tied for third place with scores of 61: Bob Nelson and David Schall, and Sheryl Todd and Jeff Johnson.
In the last four years, the event has raised and donated over $4,700 to various Coos and Curry County food pantries.
All of the funds donated to Bandon Feeds the Hungry, an organization that helps raise funds for the five 501(c)(3) nonprofit food assistance programs in Bandon, are distributed evenly between the Good Neighbors Food Bank, Everyone At Table (E.A.T.), Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry, Coastal Harvest Gleaners and Senior Meals/Meals on Wheels.