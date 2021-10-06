Bandon’s cross country teams posted perfect scores in the Tigers’ home invitational last week, the Fugate Farms Bandon Invite.
Bandon’s girls had the first five finishers and the boys had eight of the top 10.
Holly Hutton led Bandon’s girls, covering the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes and 32 seconds. Dani McLain was second (21:02), while Cassie Kennon and Aunika Miller both crossed the line in 22:20. Analise Miller was fifth in 2:31.
Myrtle Point had the next four runners, who ran in pairs during the race — Bekah Nicholson (23:25), Sarah Nicholson (23:27), Tasha Robbins (25:23) and Allison Storts (25:24).
Reedsport’s Summer Smith rounded out the top 10 in 25:33, four seconds ahead of Bandon’s Makiah Vierck.
Bandon’s boys didn’t have the top five finishers, but did have a perfect score because the second-place finisher — Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman — was not part of a complete team.
Ansen Converse won the race for Bandon in 16:54.
Altman finished in 17:17 to just edge Bandon’s Patton Clark by a fraction of a second. Bandon’s Carter Brown (17:27), Damian Avalos (18:12), Daniel Cabrera (18:32) and Owen Brown (18:41) were next, followed by Brookings-Harbor’s Everest Abblitt (18:47) and two more Bandon runners, Andrew Robertson (18:52) and Orlando Avalos (19:07).
WOAHINK INVITATIONAL: Siuslaw’s boys won the team title in their big annual invitational Saturday near Florence while North Medford won the girls crown.
Siuslaw only had two boys in the top 15, but they were both out front, with Chad Hughes winning in 17:00 and his brother, Kyle, finishing third in 17:19. Philomath’s Brody Bushnell was second in 17:18.
Cottage Grove had three of the top 10, but didn’t have the depth. Nampa, of Idaho, had four runners between 12th and 16th, but couldn’t quite match the Vikings. Siuslaw scored 62 points, while Nampa had 78, Philomath 85, Roseburg 88 and Cottage Grove 102.
North Bend was eighth with 201 points.
Siuslaw’s Dylan Jensen was 17th (18:27), Jacob Blankenship 21st (18:34) and Talon Ross 22nd (18:38), giving the Vikings all five of their scoring runners in ahead of Nampa’s fifth.
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman finished in the top 20 at 19th (18:28) while North Bend was led by Aidin Wilson’s 29th-place effort (19:12).
In the girls portion of the meet, North Medford scored 43 points, with four of the top eight runners. Philomath had 51 and Siuslaw 75. Myrtle Point was sixth (152) and North Bend seventh (161).
Philomath freshman Adele Beckstead won the race in 20:04, just in front of Siuslaw’s Rylee Colton (20:05).
Addison McNeill was ninth for Siuslaw (21:19).
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was 13th (21:40), with North Bend’s Sara Slade 19th (22:12) and Myrtle Point’s Allison Storts 25th (22:44).
