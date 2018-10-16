Bandon’s cross country teams had one final tuneup race this week before next week’s district meet, when the Tigers are hoping to qualify for the state meet.
Bandon's Charlie Ells, left, and Owen Brown carry pumpkins during one of the games at the track Monday.
The Tigers raced Wednesday in the big Country Fair Classic at Elmira (results were not available by press time).
As part of an annual tradition before that big race, the Tigers had their pumpkin run on Monday, when the team members of the high school and junior high teams ran to Ray’s Market in twon and returned to the high school with pumpkins, purchased by Tom Brown of Brown and Son, for a series of relay games.
The district meet is next Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Rogue River.
The top two boys teams out of 20 and the top three girls teams out of 29 will advance to the state meet, as well as the top five individuals in each race.
Last week, Bandon’s runners competed in the Cinnamon Roll Run at Buffington Park in Port Orford.
Bandon’s boys ran primarily in two groups, instead of racing as individuals trying to win the team race.
The group of Avalos Orlando, Luke Brown, Aero Frnaklin, Hunter Angove and Isaac Cutler all finished in either 20 minutes and 57 seconds or 20:58.
The second group, with Seth Waterman, Charlie Ells, Trevor Angove, Josh Minkler, Ansen Converse and Nathan Vineyard, all finished in a group from 22:33 to 22:35.
Bandon’s girls, meanwhile, ran in pairs. Alyssa Duenas and Holly Hutton both finished in 24:11 and Hannah Wayne and Shannon Smith each crossed the line in 24:56. Hannah Blachard finished in 27:54 and Aunika Miller in 27:58. Kayla LaPlante was in 32:39 and Olvyn Reed in 32:48.
The Harbor Lights boys team won the Cinnamon Roll Run last week, edging North Bend. The girls finished second to North Bend.
Carter Brown was second (12:04 for 3,000 meters), Owen Brown third (12:19), Daniel Cabrera fifth (12:35), Patton Clark sixth (12:47) and Damian Avalos 10th (13:49) for Harbor Lights.
As they have all year, Oliva Thompson (13:20) and Analise Miller (13:38) finished first and second in the girls race for Harbor Lights. Rachel Eickhoff was 13th (15:10), Kylie Barker 17th (15:34) and Madie Pahls 28th (16:21).
Harbor Lights finished its season Tuesday with its district meet at Tugman State Park near Lakeside.