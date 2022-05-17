The Bandon baseball team was rolling toward the Sunset Conference (Class 2A-1A District 5) title with an unbeaten record and getting a little lackadaisical when it should have been gearing up for the state playoffs.
The Tigers hope one rough afternoon in Myrtle Point turned their attention back to the right focus.
“Sometimes you have to get slapped in the face to figure it out,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said.
The Bobcats snapped Bandon’s unbeaten string with a 6-4 win last Tuesday, only Myrtle Point’s second league win, but the Tigers bounced right back the next day with a 4-1 win over Toledo.
Chris Butler, one of a few key seniors for Bandon, said the Tigers have been doing well.
“The only bad thing so far is getting a little ahead of ourselves,” he said, referring back to the loss in Myrtle Point.
“We showed up expecting to win and got smacked,” Butler said, adding that normally hasn’t been a problem this year. “As long as our effort is there, we’re pretty good.”
The win against Toledo wasn’t a blowout, but the Tigers did play well.
Ace Colton Siewell needed 29 pitches to get through the first inning, when the Boomers scored their run.
“He settled in,” Ferrell said. “He was pretty much unstoppable after (the first).”
Toledo finished with just four hits and Siewell struck out nine.
Bandon tied the score in the bottom of the first when Cooper Lang scored and it stayed 1-1 until the sixth.
Connor Devine opened that inning with a perfect drag bunt single and stole second. He scored on a hard grounder to third that turned into a Toledo error.
Butler walked and a sacrifice by Will Panagaskis pushed the runners up to second and third. With two outs, Brandon Wilson came through with a two-run single to add the insurance runs.
“We finally got a two-out hit,” Ferrell said.
He said the loss to Myrtle Point was not a fluke.
“Give it to Myrtle Point,” he said. “They hit the ball well. They threw strikes and played D when they had to.”
Bandon’s response was quick Wednesday, and the Tigers clinched the title with a doubleheader sweep against Siletz Valley at Toledo on Friday (14-12 and 18-6). That leaves Bandon looking ahead to the Class 2A-1A playoffs.
“I’m looking forward to a bunch of practice next week and praying for decent weather,” Ferrell said. “We need good weather.”
The Tigers would love to make a run in the postseason.
“I’m very excited,” said Butler. “If we keep playing well and practice like we have been, we could go pretty far.”
