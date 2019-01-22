Bandon’s new competitive cheer team gets its first actual competition this weekend when the Tigers travel to Eugene for an event at Sheldon High School.
“They’ve been working really hard,” said Jordan Chandler, the coach of the Tigers.
It’s the first time Bandon will be scored on its competition routine, something the Tigers have been working on since October.
Some of the team members got the taste of competition at the all-state competition and another event last fall, but others will be getting their first experience in front of judges.
The Tigers also compete in Tualatin next weekend. The state championships is the following weekend in Portland.
While Bandon’s squad has been working on its state routine, the group also has had to work on regular cheers for basketball games.
A lot of practice time is spent on the elements specific to competitive cheer — stunting and tumbling skills.
“We practice two hours every day, which is a lot to get accomplished,” Chandler said.