BANDON — The Bandon High School competitive cheer team put weeks of hard practice to the test at Sheldon High School in Eugene last weekend.
Coach Jordan Chandler said the team, which has never competed for points before, gained a lot of experience and had fun. She and assistant coach Cheyenne Watkins were pleased that the team did not finish last, but rather placed seventh out of nine teams in the OSAA 1A-2A-3A school division.
"And we had a 2-point deduction, which are hard not to get, so if we hadn't had those, we would have been in fifth place," Chandler said.
It wasn't about how the Tigers placed, however. Chandler was mostly hoping the team would be able to enjoy the experience and gain from it for future competitions.
It's not an easy task to compete. The team has two and a half minutes to cram in a cheer, tumbling, stunting, jumps, a pyramid and a dance. If they go over time, points are deducted.
"It's very difficult," Chandler said.
Chandler employed the expertise of a choreographer who came up with the cheer portion of the routine (including the above gymnastics), and made sure every move involved adhered to the strict rules. Chandler, who was on the BHS dance and cheer teams all four years of high school and danced at MarLo Dance Studio for 12 years, choreographed the dance. The team also paid for the music, which is personalized for the Tigers and fits the routine perfectly. Music can be complicated to use because of copyrights, Chandler said.
"It takes a lot of planning to choreograph a routine and we had a little money saved up, so we used it for those things and it was totally worth it," she said.
The team practices for an hour and a half to two hours a day and started their season last June, practicing throughout the summer a few days a week. During football and basketball seasons, they also have to work on halftime routines and cheers for the games.
The team will travel to Tualatin this weekend, then to the state championships at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland the following weekend. After that, there's a trip to Salem to compete at the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association event, completing four weekends of competitions.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Chandler said. "Most have never been on the mat before and it's really intimidating. We were all nervous. But I told them I don't expect a trophy, just go for the experience and see how we compare to what's out there."
The team also fundraises throughout the year so that no member has any out-of-pocket expenses to participate. They work concessions at volleyball and basketball games and a couple weekends ago held a cheer camp for young cheerleaders, who then performed during halftime of that week's home game.
Two years ago, the BHS dance team, the Hotsteppers, disbanded, and since then Chandler has been hoping to get the cheer team into competition.
"It's something that I love and I want to see the program grow," Chandler said. "Competition gives us something extra to do and work for."