Bandon’s golf team took the title in the Bandon High School Invitational at Bandon Trails on Monday, one of two events at the resort for the Tigers in the past week.
Playing in rain at Bandon Trails, Jackson Kennon shot a 76 to take medalist honors for the Tigers and lead Bandon to the team title.
All four of Bandon’s scoring players shot 90 or better, which was good considering the conditions.
Alexander Schulz finished fourth overall with an 84, Matt Yarbor shot an 89 and Isaac Cutler had a 90.
Bandon had a team score of 339, which was 24 shots better than North Bend.
Bandon had nine players in all Monday. Nick Turner shot a 104, Luke Brown and Denver Blackwell both had 106, Anthony Hennick finished with a 110 and Zach Lester shot a 113.
Last week, the Tigers competed in the Bandon Match Play Invitational, which is an annual event including high schools from Washington and California.
Playing on the Bandon Dunes course, the Tigers were part of Team USA, along with Coquille, Capital and University Prep, competing against Team Europe, with Snohomish, Eureka, Cascade Christian and Marshfield.
Each team had 18 golfers and Team USA won the match 11 ½ to 6 ½.
Bandon’s top players didn’t fare as well, with Kennon losing his match 4 and 3, Schulz falling 2 and 1 and Cutler being defeated 2-up.
But the other Bandon players all won, with Yarbor taking a 1-up victory, Turner winning 6 and 5, Brown taking an 8 and 6 victory and Lester winning 6 and 4.