Bandon’s boys won the 2023 BHS Crossings Invitational at Bandon Crossings last week.
The Tigers finished with 352 strokes. North Bend was second with 361.
Bandon’s Peyton Simonds and Owen Bascom of North Bend shared medalist honors with scores of 75 in challenging conditions.
Bandon’s Carter Brown shot an 88 and Owen Brown a 90. Logan France had a 99 and Zack Robertson a 104.
For North Bend, David Roberts had an 84, Dashul Gordon a 100, Behr Gordon a 102 and Carter Knutson a 103.
Eli Luckman had a 98 to lead Marshfield, which finished at 437. Enoch Niblett shot a 103, Kody Chandler a 104 and Seth Baugh a 132.
For Reedsport, Noah Sullens had a 96, Bowen White a 110, Wyatt Roelle a 116 and Alex Neary a 117.
The Brave finished at 439.
Myrtle Point finished at 466. Trace Edwards shot an 88 for the Bobcats, while Remi Skinner finished at 105, Matthew Knapp at 133 and Michael Knapp at 140.
In the girls portion of the tournament, North Bend and Rogue River had the only complete teams, with the Bulldogs finishing at 476 and the Chieftains at 510.
Ruby Rector of Phoenix took medalist honors with a 103, which was three shots better than Acacia Pringle of Brookings-Harbor.
North Bend was led by Addy Garrett’s 108. Morgan Hoefs had a 120, Jillian Sorric a 122 and Jordyn Prince a 126.
Rowan Reed had a 130 to lead Bandon, while Annika Bones had a 139 and Cayleigh Holman a 141.
Elinor Weeks shot a 120 for Myrtle Point.
