Bandon’s boys golf team will get a chance to defend its Class 3A-2A-1A state title next week.
The Tigers won the District 4 tournament at Centennial Golf Club in Medford last week to get their shot at state.
Bandon was led by Jackson Kennon, who earned medalist honors, coming from two strokes back in the final round by firing a 3-under-par 69. Kennon won by two strokes over Bryce Stiemert of St. Mary’s. Kennon, who had a 79 the first day, shot 148 for the tournament.
Bandon’s top four players all finished in the top 13 overall as the Tigers won with a two-day total of 675, which was 89 shots better than Brookings-Harbor.
Alexander Schulz finished fifth with rounds of 87 and 76 for a total of 163. Schulz had the fourth-best round the second day. Isaac Cutler was ninth (90-88—178) and Matt Yarbor was 13th (95-91—186).
Bandon alternated its players for the No. 5 spot during the two rounds. Luke Brown shot a 99 the first day and Nick Turner a 113 the second.
The state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Emerald Valley in Creswell.
Bandon’s girls finished fourth at their district tournament on Tuesday at Rogue Valley Country Club, one spot out of a berth in the state tournament.
St. Mary’s dominated with a two-day total of 646 and Cascade Christian was second at 869. Sweet Home scored 1012 and Bandon 1071.
The Tigers were led by Ashley Strain, who had scores of 123 and 114 for a two-day total of 237, which played her 14th overall. Amelia Russell had a 245 (120-125), Becky Yu finished at 273 (143-130) and Madison McCabe finished at 316 (142-174).