Bandon’s boys basketball team suffered its first setback Friday, in a close contest to visiting Class 3A squad Brookings-Harbor a day after a road win over Glide.
The Bruins beat Bandon 62-55.
Braydon Freitag had 18 points and Will Freitag had a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 for the Tigers in the loss, where Bandon was hampered by an unfortunate eye injury to Cooper Lang early in the game.
“The boys battled and didn’t give up,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “I’m proud of their effort tonight, especially in the second half.”
Bandon fell behind 51-38 through three quarters before a fourth-quarter rally came up short.
Coby Smith had eight points for the Tigers. Trevor Angove had five and Lang had four before his injury. Sean White also had four points and Wyatt Dyer three.
The Tigers had a strong effort at the line, going 17-for-21 on free throws.
The loss came after the Tigers put up a solid effort in a win at Glide, topping the Wildcats 59-46.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Quattrocchi said. “The boys hung in there toward the end of the game and finished strong.”
Braydon Freitag had 22 points in that win and Smith had 11. Will Freitag, Lang and Hunter Pier all had six points, Angove five and White three.
The Tigers are on the road this week with a trip to Klamath County to face Bonanza and Lost River, teams that have a combined 5-1 record this season.
Bandon also faces Glide again Dec. 27 on the opening day of the annual Oakland Holiday Tournament. The Tigers will face either the host Oakers or Myrtle Point on Dec. 28.
Aside from Waldport, the entire Sunset Conference is off to a good start.
Coquille is 5-0, Reedsport is 6-1 and Toledo and Gold Beach, like the Tigers, have just one loss. Myrtle Point is 4-2, including three overtime wins and an overtime loss.
Toledo (No. 3), Reedsport (No. 5), Coquille (No. 6), Gold Beach (No. 13) and the Tigers (No. 14) all are in the top 15 in the power rankings, which could be good for the entire league when the end of the regular season comes. Each of the six Class 2A leagues gets two bids to the playoffs and the final four are selected through the power rankings.