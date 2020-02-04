Bandon’s boys cleared a big hurdle in their quest for the playoffs when they beat visiting Reedsport 41-33 on Tuesday to firm up their spot in third place in the Sunset Conference standings.
The Tigers completed a sweep of Brave, who are fourth in the standings, but have an easier finish to the regular season after already also losing to Coquille and Toledo in the second half of the league season.
Reedsport also stays in good shape for a spot in the playoffs because of the strength of the league.
Toledo and Coquille entered the week first and second in the OSAA power rankings. Bandon was ninth and Reedsport 11th.
Bandon also was 12th in the coaches poll, which had Toledo at No. 2 and Coquille at No. 5.
In addition to Tuesday’s win over Reedsport, Bandon got a solid nonleague win Friday at Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday, when the Tigers had their bye in the league schedule.
The Tigers trailed the Monarchs 32-30 at halftime, but held UVC to eight points in each of the final two periods.
Coby Smith had 16 points, Trevor Angove 15 (including four 3-pointers) and Braydon Freitag 14 in the win over the Monarchs. Sean White had seven points, Andrew Robertson five and Cooper Lang four.
“We started out slow and didn’t have any energy,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said of the first half. “Our defense did not look good and we allowed 32 points in the first half.
You have free articles remaining.
“The boys stepped it up in the second and pulled out the win.”
Bandon also had a big second half against Reedsport.
The Tigers started hot, with Freitag hitting three first-quarter 3-pointers as Bandon surged to a 16-11 lead. But the Tigers scored just three points in the second period as Reedsport tied the score.
Bandon led all the way in the second half, though, holding the Brave to three points in the third.
“We came out in a zone in the second half and played really well in it,” Quattrocchi said. “The boys came out wanting it more and it showed.
“It was a great grinder win for us.”
Freitag finished with 15 points and Smith had 10. Lang scored seven, White four, Angove three and Wyatt Dyer two.
Bandon’s five losses have come against Toledo and Coquille in league play, Class 3A Brookings-Harbor early in the preseason and in road games against Oakland and Bonanza, two teams leading their leagues and ranked in the top 10 in the coaches poll (Oakland is No. 6 and Lost River No. 9).