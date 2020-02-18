Bandon boys basketball coach Vince Quattrocchi had a simple assessment for the Tigers’ prospects after they came up short against Coquille in the regular-season finale at home on Monday.
“We’ve got a long road,” he said. “And now we’ve got a tougher road.”
The Tigers could have tied Coquille for second place in the final league standings, but the 52-39 setback left Bandon instead alone in third in the final standings.
That means that instead of facing Coquille in a neutral-site game for a spot in the state playoffs, the Tigers will host Reedsport in the first round of the league playoffs on Thursday, hoping to win and get a rematch in Coquille on Saturday for the league’s No. 2 berth to the playoffs behind league champion Toledo.
The good news for Bandon is the Tigers know it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, which bodes well if Bandon beats Reedsport to get the rematch with the Red Devils. Then again, Bandon beat Reedsport twice, so the Tigers have to beat a team for a third time to get a chance to deny Coquille a third win against Bandon.
The good news for the Thursday game against Reedsport is it will be at home and the Brave likely will be short-handed with an ankle injury to post player Javier Analco.
Bandon finished 8-4 in the final league standings, the losses all coming to Coquille and Toledo.
The Tigers did some good things against Coquille, though a poor offensive first half was a big part of the reason the Tigers lost.
“It was a really bad first half,” Quattrocchi said. “We had more turnovers than we had points. We really beat ourselves.”
Bandon had just four points in the first period and eight in the second.
“The first half was terrible shooting average and too many turnovers,” senior Braydon Freitag said. “We didn’t execute well.”
The Tigers stuck to their defensive game plan, which was to protect the inside and encourage Coquille to shoot from outside.
You have free articles remaining.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Coquille did that, eventually making nine 3-pointers — all five starters had at least one — while Bandon never made a shot from behind the arc.
Bandon did a good job running its offense in the second half, with Coby Smith, Cooper Lang and Hunter Pier doing good things inside, as the Tigers continually closed the gap until Coquille pulled away with free throws at the end.
“In the third quarter they knew what they had to do and settled down,” Quattrocchi said. “We ran our stuff. We’re pretty hard to stop when we run our stuff.”
Smith finished with a team-high 15 points, 11 in the second half, and Freitag had 13 points, nine after halftime.
“Coby stepped up,” Freitag said. “He played great.”
Pier finished with six points and Lang had three (to go with two assists on baskets by Pier).
Bandon had played well in an 82-52 win over Gold Beach before the Coquille game.
In that contest, Smith and Freitag had 28 points each, while Wyatt Dyer had eight and Lang and Pier six each.
Bandon enters the league playoffs at No. 10 in the Class 2A power rankings (and No. 11 in the coaches poll).
That means even if the Tigers beat Reedsport and Coquille, they might not move up high enough to get a home game. But just getting to the playoffs would be good for the squad.
Monday’s game against Coquille was a good warmup for that, given the huge crowd that showed up long before the girls game started and stuck around for the boys game.
“That was a playoff atmosphere,” Freitag said. “It was a lot of fun.”