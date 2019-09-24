Bandon went to the Champs Invite at Lebanon last week looking for good competition for its cross country teams.
While there were some good individual foes, Bandon’s boys rolled to another easy win while the girls had three of the top four finishers and finished second, just behind Central Linn.
Bandon’s boys had 31 points, to easily top Chemawa (97) and the other seven complete teams.
Isaac Cutler was third overall for the Tigers, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 20 seconds. East Linn Christian’s Brandon Williams won in 16:52.
Aero Franklin was fifth for Bandon (17:57), Luke Brown 10th (18:39), Charlie Ells 11th (18:43) and Nathna Vineyard 13th (18:54). Twins Trevor and Hunter Angove were 15th and 16th in 18:57 and 19:00, respectively.
The Tigers were allowed to run 10 boys in the varsity race and freshmen Patton Clark (19:15), Damian Avalos (19:28) and Owen Brown (19:35) all finished in the top 25 with strong times.
For the girls, Holly Hutton was the winner for Bandon despite getting lost on the course three times. She finished in 21:07, with Shannon Smith third (21:38) and Danielle McLain fourth (21:57). Hannah Blackard was 29th (26:38) and Hannah Wayne 33rd (27:20) to round out Bandon’s team scoring. The Tigers had 50 points, while Central Linn had 48. Only five schools had complete teams. Kylie Barker was 40th for Bandon (28:02).
Bandon’s boys also dominated the junior varsity race, which was contested at 3,000 meters.
The Tigers were the only team with at least five JV runners, and placed eight in the top 14. Anson Converse was first (11:06), Andrew Robertson second (11:23), Daniel Cabrera fourth (11:42), Josh MInkler fifth (11:51), Orlando Avalos seventh (12:06), Quinn McGagin 12th (13:54), Jacob Kappa 13th (13:55) and Troy Blackman 14th (13:57).
Bandon also had the winner in the junior high race, with Harbor Lights eighth-grader Carter Brown finishing the 3,000-meter course in 10:28 to win by 21 seconds. Zack Robertson was 41st (13:05).
They were the only Harbor Lights runners to compete in the meet.
Olvyn Reed was third in the high school girls JV race in 19:44.