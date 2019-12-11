BANDON — Two games into his tenure as Bandon’s head basketball coach, Vince Quattrocchi is excited about how his team is playing.
The Tigers made it two-for-two on the season by holding off Douglas 69-63 in their home opener Tuesday.
“I don’t think the score showed how well we played today,” Quattrocchi said.
The Tigers led all the way after scoring the first nine points, with the only thing keeping Douglas in the game a couple of hot 3-point shooters.
Every time the Trojans chipped away, Bandon did enough to stay in front.
“It showed how tough the team was mentally to not quit and hang in there,” Quattrocchi said. “The 3s that kept coming at us — they didn’t let it get to them.”
Braydon Freitag led the Tigers with 21 points, including making his last seven free throws, all in the final two minutes.
“I thought we played good all around,” Trevor Angove said. “Offensively, we did good. Defensively, we played well.”
Freitag also had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Angove added 17 points for the Tigers, including making a trio of 3-pointers.
The two carried Bandon in the first half before the Tigers started to get good looks inside from Coby Smith, Cooper Lang and Hunter Pier. Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Bandon shot just under 50 percent for the game (24-for-50) and only had eight turnovers in the first three quarters.
If it hadn’t been for the Trojans getting hot outside a couple of different times in the game, it wouldn’t have been close.
Brandon Willard hit three straight 3-pointers in the second quarter and Erich Hoque had three in the third. They each added two more in the fourth on the way to Willard scoring 23 points and Hoque 18.
“They can make shots,” Freitag said.
Angove added that Bandon’s defense was good most of the second half, the two just kept finding ways open or shooting over tight coverage.
“It was fun being able to battle with the (Trojans) and come out with the win,” he said.
The game showed the recipe the Tigers hope to use for a great season.
“Just moving the ball well, going hard on defense,” Angove said.
Freitag expanded on that thought, saying the Tigers have a great defensive mentality that can lead to forcing turnovers and a more aggressive offensive mindset with the feature that, “Everyone can shoot.”
The Tigers also have quickly acclimated five players who weren’t on the squad last year into the team setting.
Smith and Wyatt Dyer didn’t play last year, Sean White, who was an energy sparkplug in the starting lineup with seven rebounds and three steals, and Kross Miller transferred from Pacific and Pier moved back to Bandon after spending the past few years in Idaho.
“We’re all familiar with each other,” Freitag said, adding that the Tigers have quickly built good chemistry.
Smith and Pier both have good size inside, along with Lang, who has grown some since seeing time on the team as a freshman last winter.
“We’ve got more size and quickness and athleticism on the team,” Angove said.
Bandon visits Glide on Thursday and is back home Friday for what should be a good game against Brookings-Harbor.