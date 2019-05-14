Bandon boys golf team places second at state

Bandon’s boys golf team finished second at the Class 3A-2A-1A state tournament on Tuesday and two of the Tigers finished in the top 10.
The Tigers were hoping to repeat as state champions, and trailed Oregon Episcopal by just four shots entering the second day at Emerald Valley in Creswell. But OES had a great second round and all four of Bandon’s scoring players had higher scores for the final 18 holes.
Oregon Episcopal finished with a two-day team total of 664. OES was 62 strokes better than Bandon in the second round as the Tigers finished at 730, 12 strokes better than the combined Heppner/Ione team.
Jackson Kennon tied for eighth with a two-day total of 173 and Alexander Schulz tied for 10th with his two rounds of 175. Both Kennon and Schulz shot 88 in the second round, when the top three players, including medalist Tommy Rohde of La Pine, all finished in the 70s.
Rohde finished with a total of 157 to win by two shots.
Matt Yarbor had a great first round for Bandon, shooting an 87 to help the Tigers keep in contact with OES, but he shot a 96 Tuesday and finished in a tie for 19th at 183. Isaac Cutler, the Tigers’ fourth player, had rounds of 91 and 108 to finish at 199 in a tie for 28th.
Bandon’s other two players were Nick Turner and Luke Brown. Turner shot a 117 on Monday and Brown a 121 on Tuesday.